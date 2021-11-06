True democracy will only take place at local govts when given autonomy ― Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Herman Hembe on Saturday said that true democracy at the third tier of government will be possible only if local government areas are granted full autonomy.

Hembe stated this when he played host to some academics drawn from higher institutions of learning across the state, such as; Benue State University, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Colleges of Education in Oju, and Katsina-Ala as well as Colleges of Health Sciences.

In an interactive session with the Theme “BENUE: Rediscovering our Path to greatness, Hembe who represents Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency at the lower chamber…