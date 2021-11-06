Why we need new breast cancer screening guidelines for black women

Deaths from breast cancer in the U.S. are trending downward. However, the improvement is uneven across racial groups. Non-Hispanic Black women are 40% more likely to die from cancerTrusted Source than Non-Hispanic white women. A new study investigates addressing this disparity with new screening mammography recommendations for Black women.

The study finds that biennial mammography screening starting at age 40 could reduce the racial disparity by 57%.

The study’s conclusions derive from extensive modeling performed by the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET)Trusted Source.

The study appears in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Understanding the problem

According to…