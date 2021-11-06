Zamfara APC crisis deepens as Buni suspends ward congress committee 

Indication has emerged that there is no end in sight to the leadership tussle for the control of the structures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

The national secretariat of the party has again suspended the conduct of ward congress in the North-West state.

In a memo dated November 5, 2021 signed by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, addressed to the chairman of the Zamafara State Congress Committee, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, the national secretariat informed the latter of the suspension of his committee earlier given the mandate to conduct the ward congress.

The memo titled,…