Be your brother’s keeper, Sultan tells Nigerians

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Nigerians across the country to be their brother’s keeper.

The Sultan made this appeal at the weekend at the occasion of the 25th coronation anniversary of the Emir of Argungu, Samaila Muhammad Mera in Argungu, Kebbi State.

Sultan Abubakar III who was the chairman on the occasion commended invited guests from different states of the federation who graced the event, noting that such brotherhood should continue among the people of Nigeria.

“I want to thank all of you for accepting our invitations, we should be our brother’s keeper. As Usman Danfodio used to say, we should let brotherhood be our daily actions,” he urged.

