BREAKING: Ocean incursion washes off Ugborodo community in Delta

An early Sunday morning heavy downpour has washed off Constain, a community in Ugborodo in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The above video footage exclusively obtained by Tribune Online on Sunday from one of the leaders of the community showed the current state of Costain in being ravaged by sea incursion after the rains.

Pius Regele, one of the leaders, while on phone to Tribune Online, said “The community is being washed away by the sea.

“The attention of the Delta State and Federal Government is needed to assist the inhabitants of the place.

Details coming…

