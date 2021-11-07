Buhari congratulates Attah Igala on coronation

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the people and the Government of Kogi State in celebrating the investiture of Attah Igala Kingdom, Alhaji Matthew Opaluwa Oguche, commending the Four Ruling houses for “a choice most befitting, and reflective of the values of the revered tribe.”

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Sunday, the President felicitated with sons and daughters of Igala Kingdom, at home and diaspora, for the processional coronation of the royal father, “who will carry on the good works of his predecessors in upholding and promoting age-old cultural icons, most significantly the betterment of the…