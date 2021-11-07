Double honours for Labo Entertainment boss, Olabisi Akanbi

In recognition of his contributions to the society, Labo Entertainment boss, OlabisiAkanbihas been honoured with two separate awards from Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (SYAN) and Cadet Network.

Akanbi, who is also a real estate expert has been instrumental to the success recorded bymusic stars: Dotman and DJ Tough among others.

Akanbi bagged ‘National Outstanding Leadership Awards of Excellence’ from the organisation as recognition for his humanitarian interventions and for becoming a symbol of hope for young people in the South of Nigeria and indeed, across the country.

According to Chairman, SYAN, Honourable Ahmed Ifeoluwa, the award presented to Akanbi, “Is in recognition of…