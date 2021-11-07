I like how I’m unpredictable —Wizkid

If there is anything Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun, otherwise known as Wizkid enjoys most about his career, it is how he keeps his fans waiting and guessing about what his next move would be in the music business.

Wizkid appeared to have mastered the art of staying quiet with his plans and executing them when no one expected. He confirmed this in a recent interview monitored by R where he said being unpredictable has helped him to master his art and reveal less about himself than necessary.

Wizkid whose latest album, Made in Lagos has been submitted for the category ‘Best Global Music Album’ ahead of the 64th edition of the globally acclaimed Grammy Awards disclosed that he loves to…