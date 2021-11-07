Investors lose N13bn in five days as bears resurface at NGX

After seven weeks of sustained rally, bearish sentiment resurfaced on the domestic bourse last week as the stock market declined by 0.06 week-on-week (W-o-W).

Notably, sell-off was most seen on Eterna, Unilever Nigeria, Courteville Business Solutions, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup) and CUTIX shares. Hence, the All-Share Index (ASI) shed W-o-W by 24.10 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 42,014.50 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation lost N13 billion W-o-W to close at N21.926 trillion.

Similarly, sector gauges mirrored the bearish sentiment. The NSE Banking, NSE Oil & Gas and the NSE Consumer Goods indices nosedived by 1.73 per cent, 1.63 per cent and 0.74 per cent to close at…