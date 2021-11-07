Misinformation key factor hindering adoption of agricultural biotechnology in Nigeria — NABDA DG

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has lamented that misinformation is one of the key factors that have hindered the adoption of agricultural biotechnology in Nigeria.

It said the decades of negative news about biotechnology is responsible for the current scepticism among farmers.

Director-General /CEO of NABDA, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha stated this in Abuja during a programme on PBR Cowpea (beans) with the theme: A Model Private Public Partnership (PPP) for Food and Nutrition Security in Africa.

He said the commercialization of genetically modified cotton cowpea in the country was a huge success with the scientific community developing and releasing varieties that…