Return of schools to missionaries yielding desired results in Ekiti ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said that the return of schools to their original owners by his administration has started yielding desired results by way of healthy competition among old students to make an impact in their schools.

Fayemi who stated this at the weekend at Christ’s School, Ado Ekiti during the commissioning of the renovated Archive/Museum building by the Class of 1967/71 in commemoration of the 50th year of their graduation from the School, called on old students to always give back to their alma mater in order to ensure continuity of development in the school.

While commending the set for the wonderful work they are doing to elevate the school, especially…