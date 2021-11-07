Senator Danjuma Goje’s daughter resigns from Gombe governor’s govt

The political supremacy between the Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and his erstwhile political godfather, former Governor Danjuma Goje, has claimed its first victim as Goje’s daughter, Dr Hussaina Danjuma Goje, has resigned as a commissioner in the state.

Her resignation came on Saturday barely 24 hours after her father was reportedly embarrassed, molested and denied entry into Gombe by suspected political thugs.

Dr Hussaina Goje was, before her resignation, the Commissioner of Environment and Forest Resources in the state.

It is believed that the development is not unconnected with the attack on Senator Goje’s convoy on Friday by suspected political thugs who blocked the…