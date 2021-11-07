SERAP wants court to stop Buhari from spending N26bn on travels, meals, others

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to “stop President Muhammadu Buhari from spending N26bn in the 2022 presidency budget on local and foreign travels, meals and refreshments, ‘sitting allowance’, ‘welfare package’, and office building.”

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1361/2021 filed last Friday, SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to cut the N26bn presidency budget on local and foreign travels, meals and refreshments, and to send a supplementary appropriation bill to the National Assembly to reflect the reduction.”

SERAP is also seeking “an order of…