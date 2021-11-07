SWAGA has commenced mobilisation to save APC from defeat ― Adeyeye

Former Minister of Works and the National Chairman, South-West Agenda for Tinubu 2023 presidential ambition(SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has said the group has started aggressive mobilisation of voters across the state in order to save the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeat in the forthcoming 2022 governorship election.

Adeyeye said the current APC government of Governor Kayode Fayemi has allegedly disappointed the people, describing SWAGA as the only saving grace for the party, who commands the respect of aggrieved party members and the public.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti at the weekend while addressing APC members at the conclusion of the mobilisation efforts of the group across the 16…