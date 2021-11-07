The Experience drops Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus as Dunsin Oyekan, 14 others make list for 16th edition gospel concert

Following the preparation of the forthcoming leading gospel music concert, The Experience, it is obvious that the organisers of the event have reviewed the list of its lineup gospel ministers to perform at the sixteenth edition of the gospel concert.

The event billed to hold December 3, in Lagos, according to the organisers will play host to international and indigenous including, Sidney Mohede, Planetshakers, Sinach, Donnie McClurkin, Nathaniel Bassey, Onos, Travis Greene, Eben, Nokwe the Poet, Dunsin Oyekan, Mercy Chinwo, Don Moen, Ana Paula Valadao, Chevelle Franklin, LMGC, among others.

According to the development, some regular top gospel musicians including, Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus,…