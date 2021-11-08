Alaghodaro 2021: Imoedemhe, Abhulimen, other tech experts to explore opportunities in digital economy

The Director, Strategic Partnerships, Decagon Limited, Mr George Imoedemhe and the Chief Executive Officer, e-Scape Technologies Limited, Mr Chris Abhulimen, are among global tech experts listed as panelists to identify opportunities that exist in the digital economy and outline a pragmatic approach to leveraging them for Edo youths, during this year’s Alaghodaro Summit.

The Alaghodaro Summit, in its fifth edition, takes place between November 12 and 14, 2021, with the theme, “Edo of Our Dreams: Building a Sustainable Future.”

Other panelists are Co-Founder, Farmforte Limited, Mr Osazuwa Osayi and Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Strategy, Policy, Projects, and…