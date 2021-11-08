Edo APC slams Obaseki over airport project

Citing the non-completion of the Gelegele Seaport, Benin Industrial Park Azura power plant, Sobe Farms, Utesi industrial cluster among other grandiose projects, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday lambasted the decision of Governor Godwin Obaseki to once again promise to build a passenger airport at Uzairue, Etsako West Local government area.

In a statement in Benin by the assistant state publicity secretary, Victor Ofure Osehobo, he reminded that the airport project is just another of Governor Obaseki’s long list of audio projects, strong on paper but non-existent in reality, conceived, designed and perfected to confuse the people.

Osehobo gave the…