FCMB invests in child health care, backs innovative learning

The First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has equipped the newly constructed e-classroom of the Institute of Child Health (ICH) of the University of Ibadan (UI) to safeguard children’s health care through research, training and services in a post-pandemic world.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo, said, “we have created a platform for borderless learning and collaborative teaching. It is different from a conventional classroom and will greatly benefit the Institute of Child Health students and faculty. They now have access to real-time information about child health care trends from other parts of the world.”

Mr. Olojo affirmed the…