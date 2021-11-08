FMDQ launches first African Green Exchange

As part of its financial market mechanism to support sustainable development in the country, and in an effort to tap into the opportunities in the green and sustainable finance market, FMDQ Exchange has launched Africa’s maiden green stock exchange on Monday.

The launch of the Green Exchange also came on the heels of the collaboration between Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) and FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, as the Exchanges signed a listing and cooperation to facilitate the dual listing of securities issued by financial institutions and companies domiciled in Nigeria on the FMDQ Exchange and LuxSE markets.

By this agreement, the two institutions would work together to allow…