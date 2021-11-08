JAMB defends remittances of operational surplus to FG

The management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has defended its decision to remit surplus of her operation to the Federal Government after the conduct of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), taking a swipe of the critics of the practice.

The board had last week announced the remittance of the sum of N3.51b to the national treasury as part of its 2021 operating surplus with some Nigerians criticising the board if it has now become a revenue generation agency of government or an examination body.

But the Head, Public Affairs of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, while reacting to the critics of the Board in a statement on Monday, reaffirmed the commitment of the…