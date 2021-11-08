NGX highlights importance of data in trading derivatives

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) at the sixth edition of its Market Data Workshop has highlighted the importance of data in trading derivatives.

This year’s event was held virtually in collaboration with Official Partners, Zenith Bank, Reliance Infosystems Limited, Infoware and MTN Nigeria; Gold Sponsor, CSCS Plc; and corporate sponsors, United Capital, NG Clearing, Cordros, Neurologic, Apel Asset Management and ARM.

With the theme, ‘How Market Data Powers Investment Strategies Using Derivatives Products’, the workshop was designed to provide capital market stakeholders – particularly institutional investors, Actuaries, Portfolio Managers – with insights into the price, valuation…