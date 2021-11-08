Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire move to deepen economic cooperation

Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire are set to adopt new measures to bring about effective collaboration between the public and private sectors to ginger trade and deepen economic cooperation.

This is in a renewed effort to significantly change the face of economic cooperation between both countries.

This was part of the communique issued at the end of the 2nd Nigeria-Cote d’Ivoire Bi-National Commission held in Abidjan, where nine MoUs were signed on Saturday.

A statement issued by Laolu Akande, spokesman to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday informed that while giving his closing remarks at the session

Osinbajo, noted such cooperation will enhance growth and economic development in both…