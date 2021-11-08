One more body retrieved, total now 43 — Lagos govt

Lagos State government on Sunday said one more body has been recovered from the site of the collapsed 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, in the Ikoyi area of the state, bringing the total number retrieved from the rubble to 43.

This was just as the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, once again, commiserated with the families of those who died in the incident.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a release issued from his office, saying that the additional figure was retrieved from the collapsed building on Saturday.

“One more body has been recovered from the site of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos. The body, which was…