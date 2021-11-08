Over 20,000 church leaders trained to prevent HIV/AIDS stigmatization in Africa

The leadership of the World Council of Churches in conjunction with the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) have trained over 20,000 leaders of various churches in Africa on HIV/AIDS issues especially on how to prevent stigmatization and discrimination.

President of Methodist Church in Togo and Chairman of the HIV/AIDS program of the World Council of Churches based in Geneva, Rev. Godson Lawson Kpavuvu, stated this during a 4-day capacity building workshop for students selected from various schools in Ebonyi State.

He expressed worries over the increase in HIV/AIDS transmission especially among school children, youths as well as women in Nigeria.

The workshop had the theme: “HIV prevention…