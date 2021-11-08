Plight of Nigerian students in Germany

NIGERIANS in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Germany would like to bring to your notice a Central Bank’s policy that is currently hindering Nigerians admitted to study in Germany from fulfilling one of Germany’s basic requirements for the issuance of student visa and residence permit.

The CBN policy stipulates that students can only source foreign currency at the banks if the money is transferred to the account of the admitting institution abroad (not into the student’s account).

However, prospective international students from non-EU countries must pay their annual sustenance allowance into a ‘blocked account’ (Sperrkonto) in their own name at a German bank to be issued a visa…