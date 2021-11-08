Sokoto APC condemns Tambuwal’s N28.7bn loan request

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State accused the state governor and his political party of great maladministration in the discharge of his constitutional duties.

The party also frowned at Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration quest to receive a new loan to the tune of N28.7 billion.

The chairman of the party, Hon. Isa Sadiq Acida, while addressing journalists in Sokoto on Sunday described the governor’s move as an act of ‘wickedness’ to saddle unborn generations with debts that are inexplicable.

“We in the APC are seriously disbursed by the recent disclosure that the Sokoto State Government is going to receive another huge loan of N28.7 billion.

“With this…