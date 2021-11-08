Tension in Imo Assembly as impeached deputy speaker returns

The imbroglio that earlier on ensued in the Imo State House of Assembly, last week, continued on Monday with the reinstatement of the impeached deputy speaker, Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

The deputy speaker was on November 3 2021, through a resolution signed by 18 lawmakers out of 27 legislators, removed on the floor of the house.

While Hon. Amara was sacked from the exalted seat as deputy speaker, six other suspended lawmakers were recalled by the former speaker Hon Paul Emeziem.

The re-reinstatement of the deputy speaker came immediately after the impeachment of the former speaker of the House of Assembly Hon. Paul Emeziem, who had on November 3 announced the impeachment of the reinstated…