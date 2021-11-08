Tony Elumelu Foundation to announce 2021 entrepreneurship beneficiaries

THE Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the leading philanthropy empowering young African entrepreneurs, will announce the beneficiaries of the 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme at the official Selection Announcement event holding in Lagos, and streaming live online, on November 12, 2021.

The ground-breaking hybrid event will unveil 4,800 African entrepreneurs chosen from all 54 African countries who will be joining the 2021 cohort of the Foundation’s annual programme.

Every year on January 1st, the Tony Elumelu Foundation opens its application portal to African entrepreneurs with businesses of less than five years. This year’s beneficiaries have been chosen from a pool of over 400,000…