Train your young ones or don’t blame them  ― Adventist Pastor

Pastor Bassey Udoh has charged Nigerians to ensure the training of youths so as to lessen crime and place the country in a better future.

Pastor Udoh, the President of, Eastern Nigeria Union Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Nigeria, handed down this charge on Sunday in Umuahia, during Vision Africa radio music icons talent haunt, stating “If you don’t train our young ones, don’t blame them.

“To control crime, to catch them young, especially the less-privileged ones, and to positively engage and empower them”, governments should continue to showcase them through such talent hunts.

Speaking, the secretary to the Abia State Government, SSG, Barr Chris Ezem, assured…