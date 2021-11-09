Bauchi govt reiterates commitment to cleaner environment in fighting outbreaks

Bauchi State Government has expressed its determination to enforce the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in order to promote a clean environment and fight diseases that can be caused by dirty and filthy environments.

In order to achieve the objectives of the exercise, the government on Monday organized a one-day round-table discussion and stakeholders engagement on the mandatory monthly environmental sanitation with a target of improving and strengthening the conduct of the exercise across the state.

While declaring the meeting open, the State Commissioner for Environment and Housing, Hamisu Mu’azu Shira expressed optimism that the outcome of the round-table discussions will…