CIArb calls for innovations in Alternative Dispute Resolution

Chartered Institute of Arbitrators UK (Nigeria Branch) has called for innovations to improve the access to Justice through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Nigeria.

This was contained in a communique issued after its Annual Conference held at Jogor Centre, Ibadan, where over 600 delegates and about 50 speakers across the world participated both physically and virtually.

The Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde declared the conference which has its theme

as ‘Future perfect: Securing Africa’s ascent on the global ADR stage’ open and the keynote address was delivered by the Hon Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN

The communique stated that there was…