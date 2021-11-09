Court sentences Maina to eight years imprisonment for N2.1bn fraud

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, sentenced the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce (PRTF), Abdulrasheed Maina, to a total of 61 years imprisonment for defrauding the Federal Government of the sum of N2.1 billion.

Justice Okon Abang, in his judgment, found Maina guilty on all the 12-count charge brought against him on October 26 2019 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and sentenced him accordingly.

The judge sentenced him on Count 1, to 8 years imprisonment, Count 2 to 5 years imprisonment, count 3, to 8 years imprisonment, count 4, to 8 years imprisonment, on count 5, to 3 years imprisonment and count 6, to 5 years…