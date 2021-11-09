COVID-19 reversed global fight against TB by eight years in 2020 ― Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought global case finding levels of tuberculosis back by eight years with an 18% reduction in the number of patients diagnosed with TB.

He said the drop from 7.1 million in 2019 to 5.8 million in 2020 set the global case finding efforts back to 2012 level.

Ehanire said this in his opening remarks at the commencement of a 3-day 2021 National TB Conference in Abuja.

Ehanire said TB is one of the older infectious diseases that the world including Nigeria have resolved to eliminate as he has confidence that Nigeria shall succeed with TB the same way it succeeded with polio.

