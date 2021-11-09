FCTA to demolish shops in undesignated places around Kubwa market, NYSC camp Wednesday

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday issued a 24-hour vacation ultimatum to traders and owners of shops and others encroaching on the major corridors and undesignated places around the market and National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Kubwa.

This is coming following the recent fire outbreak that claimed six lives near Kubwa Village Market, in Bwari Area Council of Abuja as officials of the FCT administration perfected plans to begin demolition of structures causing obstructions in the area.

Speaking during a pre-demolition exercise in the area, Acting Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Ali, said all structures that fall…