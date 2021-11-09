FG inaugurates implementation committee on internal security, community policing

The Federal Government has inaugurated a committee to study the recommendations and implementation strategies on strengthening internal security framework and Community Policing in Nigeria.

This is even as it reiterated her determination and commitment to improving the security of all citizens in Nigeria with a view to reducing the current security challenges bedeviling the country.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who inaugurated the committees on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the journey began with the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 40,2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), recommendations on strengthening Internal Security Framework and…