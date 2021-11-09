How Mikel’s eviction became lesson topic for young Nigerians

Mfon Mikel Esin was one of the audience’s favourite contenders in the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12: Age of Craftsmanship. He had a relatable back story, one that showed his tenacity and drive to be a winner.

He had previously auditioned in 2013 for the Gulder Ultimate Search but was not selected. When the opportunity came again in 2021, he seized it. In his own words, he wanted to rewrite the story of the Gulder Ultimate Search with his life story.

Well, he did rewrite his own story, just not in the way he would have wanted. His stay in the jungle came to an abrupt end as a result of his inability to control his temper and respect another contender. He was hence, unceremoniously…