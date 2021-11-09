Land grabbers invade Ogun community with weapons

The Police in Ogun State on Monday arrested one Olaolu Fashina (58) and Akinshola Oluwasanmi (46) for invading Idiagbon community in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State with dangerous weapons

They were arrested following a distress call to the Police that gunmen numbering about 60 were on a devilish mission to the community.

The call, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was promptly attended to by the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, who mobilised his men to the village on a rescue operation.

On sighting the Police, the hoodlums numbering about 60 said to have come with many motorcycles, shot sporadically to escape being…