LG efficiency: Lagos govt kick-starts capacity training for senior officials

Lagos State government on Tuesday commenced a month-long capacity workshop to bring the staffers of the State’s Unified Local Government Service into the reality of efficiency in the administration of the local government system in the state.

The capacity-building workshops opened with a two-day training session for top echelons of the administrative system, including officials on grade levels 15-17, with training sectioned into segments, and designed to have capacity sessions on effective communication, leadership qualities and strategies, among others.

The officials who fall within the director cadre of the Unified Local Government Service were to be taken through courses bordering on…