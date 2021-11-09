Mirrkle dominates Nigerian music airwaves with debut single

Fast-rising Nigerian recording artiste and performer, Miracle Chukeuebuka Nwaogu, with the stage name ‘Mirrikle’ has just released his official debut single entitled ‘flexin’.

The track which was released last month was produced by MJ. “The song is typically what the title says. It’s a very simple, catchy song that anyone can vibe to,” Mirrkle said in a recent interview.

The reception since ‘flaxin’ dropped has, however, been very massive and encouraging. Not sleeping on his hoarse, Mirrkle had also promised to drop another bagging single in a month’s time and also release an EP in the New Year.

The fast-rising talent appreciated Nigerian music legends such as Dbanj and…