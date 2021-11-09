NCC alerts on new Malware AbstractEmu, attacking android devices

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has alerted telecom consumers and the general public that a new Android malware has been discovered.

NCC in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said the malware, named ‘AbstractEmu’, can gain access to smartphones, take complete control of infected smartphones and silently modify device settings while simultaneously taking steps to evade detection.

The statement said this discovery was announced recently by the Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), the national agency established by the Federal Government to manage the risks of cyber threats in Nigeria, which also coordinates incident response and…