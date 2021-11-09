Our researches now are demand driven ― ARCN

The Executive Secretary of Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Professor Garba Sharubutu has said that the researches in the various Research Institutes under the ARCN are demand driven.

Professor Sharubutu said this during a visit by the House Committee on Agriculture, Colleges and Research Institutions as part of its oversight function.

He said the various Research Institutes have made giant strides developing technologies to tackle some emerging diseases and pests both presently and in the past.

“We have changed the direction of our research from basic research to demand driven agricultural research and technologies. Most of our Research Institutes now are answering the…