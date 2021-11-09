Sanwo-Olu appoints new LSDPC MD, executive director

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Hon. Ayodeji Joseph as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and Mr Adeola Olusodo as Executive Director (Joint Venture & Business Development) of the Lagos State Development & Property Corporation (LSDPC).

Sanwo-Olu, while approving the appointments, charged the duo to focus on improving service quality, saying a lot would be expected from them as the mandate of the newly restructured agency was critical to the continued prosperity of Lagos State.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, disclosed this on Tuesday in a signed statement made available to newsmen, saying that…