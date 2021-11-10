Contest for Supreme Court Chief Registrar’s seat

LANRE ADEWOLE examines the issues and undercurrents trailing the appointment of the most important officer for the apex court.

On August 6, 2021, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed announced Hajo Sarki-Bello as the acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, considering she was the most senior of the Deputy Chief Registrars of the court, at the time the last occupant of the prestigious and influential office, Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, clocked the retirement age.

Ms. Mustapha hit the mandatory exit age of 60 on Sunday August 8, after being in the saddle for four years and Ms. Sarki-Bello assumed office on Monday August 9.

If seniority-by-succession arrangement which drives…