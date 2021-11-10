Equities Investors gain N252bn as bulls persists at NGX

The Nigerian bourse sustained the previous day’s positive trading, as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1.1 per cent to 43,730.55 basis points.

On Tuesday, at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the sustained positive sentiments were supported by sustained buying interest in large caps, MTN Nigerian and Airtel Africa as the value of their respective shares added 3.9 per cent and 2.6 per cent.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date gains increased to 4.0 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively.

Thus, investors earned N252 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N22.8 trillion at the end of the day’s trading activities.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment…