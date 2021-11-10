FG trains stakeholders on cashew value chain in Edo

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), on Tuesday, trained stakeholders on cashew post-harvest handling in Edo State.

The one-day capacity building on cashew post-harvest handling (harvesting, drying, sorting/grading, bagging, storage, processing, packaging and marketing), was organised by the cashew value chain department of the ministry.

Declaring the workshop opened, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ernest Umakhihe, said the training was borne out of the need for government to create awareness and improve the technical know-how of cashew farmers, buyers, processors and marketers on cashew post-harvest handling to ensure the quality of cashew products…