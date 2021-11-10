Highlighting challenges, trends of nation building in Africa

A review of Obi Iwuagwu’s edited volume, Nation Building in Africa: Issues, Challenges and Emerging Trend by Emeka Onyeneke.

OBI Iwuagwu’s edited volume, Nation Building in Africa: Issues, Challenges and Emerging Trend is divided into four sections in 17 chapters with 420 pages. The book parades an array of contributors from diverse disciplinary backgrounds (History, Sociology, Economics and Political Science) spread across Nigerian universities, thus giving it a multidisciplinary outlook.

The first section of the book (Section A) is an overview with a single chapter that details an explanation of the concept of nation building, especially as it relates to Africa. This chapter, written…