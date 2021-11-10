Kwara governor loses aide – Tribune Online

Special Assistant, Religion (Christian) to the Kwara State Governor, Reverend Samuel Adedayo, is dead.

Adedayo, until his death was a pastor at the Evangelical Church Winning All, otherwise known as ECWA.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq announced the death of his Special Assistant on Religion (Christian) on Wednesday in a statement by his chief press secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye.

“I join the Christendom and the immediate family of Rev Dr Samuel Adedayo to mourn the death of the fine gentleman. It is a devastating development, one death too many. In him, we lost a dear friend, colleague, and a great man who believed in the vision and mission of the Otoge administration. He was a great…