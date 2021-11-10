Livespot X Festival announced, to feature over 50 top acts

Livespot X, the entertainment extension of the creative solutions company, Livespot360, has today announced the return of its hugely successful year-end experience, Livespot X Festival. The immersive, multi-sensory, hybrid event series, according to the organisers, will be held at Livespot360’s soon to be unveiled purpose-built event arena, Livespot Entertainment Center from December 16th to 21st, 2021.

Livespot360 revealed that the Livespot X Festival will give Nigerians an exciting end to the year while being fully compliant with the current pandemic era. The concert series which is targeted at a diverse audience will feature concert days tailor-made to suit different categories of…