Nigeria can attract, sustain foreign direct investments ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Paris, France, expert confidence that the outlook on Nigerian economy remains bright, with sustained investments in infrastructure, particularly ICT, that favour global business and a friendly regulatory environment that supports Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).

He made the declaration in a keynote remark at the Nigeria International Partnership Forum, with a focus on “Beyond the Pandemic.”

He said the Nigerian economy was being re-engineered and re-positioned to be globally more competitive, favouring business and entrepreneurship to drive growth and development.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media &…