Oyo govt to expend N710m on secretariat, govt house infrastructure overhaul

The Oyo state government is to expend about N710 million for an overhaul of electrical infrastructure at the state secretariat, government house and their environs.

State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Seun Ashamu conveyed the government’s approval of the overhaul at the end of the state executive council meeting held on Wednesday.

Ashamu said the current administration considered the overhaul expedient owing to that the infrastructure was over 30 years old and needed replacement.

He explained that the project will see the replacement of transformers for those of 200KVA, 500KVA capacity, laying of 10mm underground armoured cables spanning 14kilometres, replacement of…